Journalist Appeals For US$15 000 For His Child’s Heart Operation

A Chronicle reporter, Mashudu Netsianda is appealing for funds to enable his three-month-old baby to undergo open heart surgery in India.
The baby was born with a congenital heart defect called Tetralogy of Fallot (TOF), a birth defect that affects normal blood flow through the heart.
It happens when a baby’s heart does not form correctly as the baby grows and develops in the mother’s womb during pregnancy.
Doctors say the baby has to undergo a surgical operation in India before turning 12 months old, at the latest, to avoid health complications.
The procedure costs between US$15 000 and US$20 000 inclusive of air tickets and accommodation. Said Netsianda:
My son was born with a congenital heart defect, which requires open heart surgery.
Presently, the surgery is not available in Zimbabwe, and I am therefore appealing for financial assistance to raise money for the required procedure in India.
From the quotations that we did, the treatment cost of this critical operation has been pegged at between US$7 000 and US$10 000 excluding accommodation and air tickets, which all in all get around US$15 000 depending on the hospitals.
Well-wishers can use the following banking details:
Banking details
Mashudu Netsianda
FBC Bank Nostro Account
6020247140714
Branch Jason Moyo Bulawayo
RTGS Banking details
3020247140714
FBC Jason Moyo
Bulawayo.
Ecocash number 0772398585 Mashudu Netsianda
