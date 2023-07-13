Journalist Appeals For US$15 000 For His Child’s Heart Operation

6 minutes ago

A Chronicle reporter, Mashudu Netsianda is appealing for funds to enable his three-month-old baby to undergo open heart surgery in India.

The baby was born with a congenital heart defect called Tetralogy of Fallot (TOF), a birth defect that affects normal blood flow through the heart.

It happens when a baby’s heart does not form correctly as the baby grows and develops in the mother’s womb during pregnancy.

