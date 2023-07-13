Kaizer Chiefs Aim To Put Khama Billiat Contract Issue To "Rest"

Khama (Billiat) reported for duty when we started pre-season, he was there, he did the medical test, he did the fitness test, he took part in the light training sessions, and just when we were about to leave for camp. Khama was obviously expected to come and be part of that pre-season camp. That was the expectations from the club but it seems as if we didn’t share the same expectations with him. I can also reveal that the last time he reported sick as well at training and he didn’t take part in training but he was at the village.

Maphosa said Kaizer Chiefs expected Billiat to respond to their offer and are still waiting for him to engage the club to bring the matter to finality. Said Maphosa:

I need to put that to rest. Without a contract obviously, he’s not obliged (to report to camp) but just as a professional outfit we are, we were expecting (him) just to respond. The intention was to keep him. We’re focusing on the team that is in camp, with new players and the spirit that is prevailing in the camp is very high for us to be dragged back in the progress that we’re making. So, we wish that the player will make a call to the club and sit at the table to conclude the discussions.

Reports suggest that the former Warriors talisman was offered a new contract by Chiefs on reduced terms and that he is waiting for offers from other South African clubs and from abroad.

