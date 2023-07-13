Police Have Barred 84 ZANU PF Rallies, 43 CCC Rallies Since January - Asst Comm Nyathi

Asst Comm Nyathi said the figures were obtained from all of the country’s police stations, which maintain registers of notifications that would have been made to police stations and districts through regulating authorities, who are the officers commanding.

He said political parties are required to inform police of any gathering so that law enforcement agents can provide security and maintain law and order. Said Asst Comm Nyathi:

Approved are 1 585. Of these ZANU PF notified 1 280 gatherings and 1 196 were sanctioned, CCC notified 343 and 300 were sanctioned, MDC-T notified 30 and 23 were sanctioned and other political parties made 77 notifications and 68 were sanctioned. People are not complying with provisions of MOPA like the issue of notification within 3 days or 72 hours, but some are failing to do so. There is also the issue of consultative processes. There is a difference between notification and compliance. You need to notify and then comply with the provisions of MOPA.

He said when some party leaders give feedback to their supporters, they fail to give the full details of why a gathering or rally would have been disproved. Said Asst Comm Nyathi:

Sometimes people rush to say there is a ban yet in actual fact there is no ban. Police do not ban rallies. People should just comply with the provisions of MOPA.

He urged political parties to first get approval from the owners of venues before notifying the police of their intentions to use the venues. He said:

However, sometimes people want to notify the police before they get authority or permission to use a particular venue. If they are denied the right to use venues, they then blame the police. That is why we are insisting that whoever notifies a gathering or a rally should also attach proof of having been given authority to use a particular venue where they intend to hold the rally. It will make the work of the police easier in terms of maintaining law and order in the country. Also, when people are notifying, there is no need to use a confrontational approach.

On Wednesday, Zimbabwe’s main opposition party, CCC, said Police have banned seven of its rallies in a single week.

It came after the Officer Commanding Police, Chitungwiza District, Chief Superintendent S. Muguti barred the opposition party from holding a campaign roadshow in the Zengeza East constituency this Thursday, 13 July.

Chief Superintendent S. Muguti said the notification by CCC did not meet the requirements of the law governing public gatherings.

