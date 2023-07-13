Premier Soccer League 2023 Matchday 10 Fixtures, TV Info, Venues

Premier Soccer League 2023 Matchday 10 Fixtures, TV Info, Venues6 minutes ago
The Castle Lager Premier Soccer League 2023 season continues this weekend with a full round of matches on Saturday and Sunday.
Two of the matches will be broadcast LIVE on ZTN Prime (DStv channel 294), including the Chicken Inn versus Dynamos match on Saturday.
On Sunday, ZTN will broadcast the Herentals College versus Highlanders tie at Mandava Stadium in Zvishavane.
Below are the matchday 15 fixtures in full:
Saturday, 15 July 2023
- Manica Diamonds vs Cranborne Bullets
- FC Platinum vs Yadah Stars
- Ngezi Platinum Stars vs Simba Bhora
- ZPC Kariba vs Sheasham
- Chicken Inn vs Dynamos
- CAPS United vs Green Fuel
Sunday, 16 July 2023
- Triangle United vs Bulawayo Chiefs
- Blak Rhinos vs Hwange
- Herentals College vs Highlanders
All matches kick off at 3 PM.
More: Pindula News