Premier Soccer League 2023 Matchday 10 Fixtures, TV Info, Venues

6 minutes ago

The Castle Lager Premier Soccer League 2023 season continues this weekend with a full round of matches on Saturday and Sunday.

Two of the matches will be broadcast LIVE on ZTN Prime (DStv channel 294), including the Chicken Inn versus Dynamos match on Saturday.

On Sunday, ZTN will broadcast the Herentals College versus Highlanders tie at Mandava Stadium in Zvishavane.

