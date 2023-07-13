Tapiwa Makore's Mother Vows To Seek Spiritual Revenge Against Son's Murderers

7 minutes ago

The grieving mother of the Murehwa boy, Tapiwa Makore Jr, who was brutally murdered on 17 September 2020 says she will seek spiritual revenge against her son’s murderers.

Tapiwa was murdered by his uncle Tapiwa Makore Sr and Tafadzwa Shamba who intended to harvest his body parts for ritual purposes.

The two have hitherto steadfastly refused to reveal the location of Tapiwa’s head or the name of the alleged traditional healer who told them to bring a human head for their cabbage business to thrive.

