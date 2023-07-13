Zimbabwe Human Rights Commissions (ZHRC) Statement On 2023 General Elections | Full Text

Political rights refer to an individual’s ability to participate in the civil and political life of the society and the State without fear of discrimination or repression.

The right of everyone to participate in the government of his or her country is a fundamental human right and should be applied without discrimination.

Elections play an important role in ensuring adherence to the right of political participation. International human rights instruments protect a number of basic rights that are crucial to a meaningful electoral process.

The right to participate in free and fair elections includes rights such as participating freely in political rallies, events, or protests.

Freedom of expression including freedom of the media, freedom of assembly and association and freedom from torture, cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment are part of people’s inalienable rights Article 21 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights provides that everyone has the right to take part in the Government of their country, directly or through freely chosen representatives.

Article 23 (1) further provides that, “the will of the people shall be the basis of the authority of Government; this will shall be expressed in periodic and genuine elections which shall be by universal and equal suffrage and shall be held by secret vote or by equivalent free voting procedures.”

The International Covenant on the Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) guarantees in Article 25(b) that every citizen shall have the right and opportunity, “to vote and to be elected at genuine periodic elections which shall be by universal and equal suffrage and shall be held by secret ballot, guaranteeing the free expression of the will of the electors.”

Furthermore, Article 13 (1) of the African (Banjul) Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights provides that “every citizen shall have the right to participate freely in government”.

In line with these international standards, Section 67 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe guarantees political rights for every Zimbabwean citizen.

The key element of the right includes the following: free, fair, and regular elections for any elective public office; making political choices freely; forming, joining and participating in activities of a political party of choice; campaigning freely and peacefully for a political party or cause and standing for election for a public office among other such considerations.

The Commission is currently observing, assessing and monitoring the human rights situation and freedoms towards the election in all Provinces as part of its mandate under Section 243(1)(c) of the Constitution.

The ZHRC calls upon various stakeholders including political parties and political actors, other Independent Commissions, Traditional Leaders, religious leaders and faith-based organisations, as well as civil society organisations to actively promote political tolerance in the build-up to the 2023 Harmonised Elections, in order to uphold human rights and fundamental freedoms of all citizens.

We make this statement in support of His Excellence, the President’s repeated call at Zimbabwe’s 43rd Independence Celebrations in April 2023 held in Mount Darwin, at which he urged the nation to remain vigilant, united and preach peace in all families, churches and communities. He promised free, fair and credible elections, free from political violence with the aim to promote democracy.

In light of the aforesaid, the ZHRC encourages the public at large to practice political tolerance and maturity, respect divergent views and to co-exist with one another, to avoid violating human rights and fundamental freedoms of other citizens in the pretext of supporting political parties of their choice as well as to report threats of violence or acts of violence to the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) for investigations.

In conclusion, the ZHRC hereby exhorts all political parties to abide by the following:

1. To ensure political tolerance and co-existence among political rivalries to avoid monopoly in their dealings as well as to refrain from victimizing and threatening others;

2. To ensure that their members exercise restraint in their activities by promoting political tolerance and diversity of views as well as accepting political pluralism;

3. To ensure that their members in garnering support for their candidates desist from advocating and resorting to violence in speech and action and do not use force and threats as that has an effect of violating the rights of other individuals;

4. To desist from interfering with other political rivalries’ right to association and assembly;

5. To desist from using Traditional Leaders to further their political interests as that is inconsistent with Section 281(2) of the Constitution;

6. To promote peacebuilding activities in a bid to de-escalating political violence; and

7. To continuously encourage and train their members on human rights-based approaches in the conduct of their party’s political business.

Date: 11 July 2023

