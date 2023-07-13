Zimbabwe, Nigeria, SA In Group C Of World Cup 2026 Qualifiers

Zimbabwe, Nigeria, SA In Group C Of World Cup 2026 Qualifiers5 minutes ago
Zimbabwe have been put in Group C of the FIFA World Cup 2026 African Qualifiers alongside Nigeria, South Africa, Benin, Rwanda and Lesotho.
Nine group winners qualify for World Cup in Canada, Mexico and the United States.
The best four group runners-up enter play-offs and winners qualify for an inter-confederation tournament.
Responding to the draw, football analyst Steve Vickers said the Warriors will face strong opponents in Nigeria and South Africa. He tweeted:
A very difficult task for the Warriors to qualify for the 2026 Fifa World Cup – Nigeria is so strong, South Africa showing big improvement, and only the group winner qualifies automatically.
Zimbabwe will be rebuilding, but great to be back in international football!
Here is the full draw.
Group A: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Guinea Bissau, Sierra Leone, Ethiopia, Djibouti
Group B: Senegal, DRC, Mauritania, Togo, Sudan, South Sudan
Group C: Nigeria, South Africa, Benin, Zimbabwe, Rwanda, Lesotho
Group D: Cameroon, Cape Verde, Angola, Libya, Eswatini, Mauritius
Group E: Morocco, Zambia, Congo, Tanzania, Niger, Eritrea
Group F: Ivory Coast, Gabon, Kenya, The Gambia, Burundi, Seychelles
Group G: Algeria, Guinea, Uganda, Mozambique, Botswana, Somalia
Group H: Tunisia, Equatorial Guinea, Namibia, Malawi, Liberia, São Tomé and Príncipe
Group I: Mali, Ghana, Madagascar, Central African Republic, Comoros, Chad
More: Pindula News