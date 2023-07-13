Pindula|Search Pindula
List ProductAccount
HomeGeneral

Zimbabwe, Nigeria, SA In Group C Of World Cup 2026 Qualifiers

5 minutes ago
Thu, 13 Jul 2023 17:07:32 GMT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn
Zimbabwe, Nigeria, SA In Group C Of World Cup 2026 Qualifiers

Zimbabwe have been put in Group C of the FIFA World Cup 2026 African Qualifiers alongside Nigeria, South Africa, Benin, Rwanda and Lesotho.

Nine group winners qualify for World Cup in Canada, Mexico and the United States.

The best four group runners-up enter play-offs and winners qualify for an inter-confederation tournament.

Responding to the draw, football analyst Steve Vickers said the Warriors will face strong opponents in Nigeria and South Africa. He tweeted:

A very difficult task for the Warriors to qualify for the 2026 Fifa World Cup – Nigeria is so strong, South Africa showing big improvement, and only the group winner qualifies automatically.

Zimbabwe will be rebuilding, but great to be back in international football!

Here is the full draw.

Group A: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Guinea Bissau, Sierra Leone, Ethiopia, Djibouti

Group B: Senegal, DRC, Mauritania, Togo, Sudan, South Sudan

Group C: Nigeria, South Africa, Benin, Zimbabwe, Rwanda, Lesotho

Group D: Cameroon, Cape Verde, Angola, Libya, Eswatini, Mauritius

Group E: Morocco, Zambia, Congo, Tanzania, Niger, Eritrea

Group F: Ivory Coast, Gabon, Kenya, The Gambia, Burundi, Seychelles

Group G: Algeria, Guinea, Uganda, Mozambique, Botswana, Somalia

Group H: Tunisia, Equatorial Guinea, Namibia, Malawi, Liberia, São Tomé and Príncipe

Group I: Mali, Ghana, Madagascar, Central African Republic, Comoros, Chad

More: Pindula News

Tags

FIFA World CupThe WarriorsWarriorsWorld Cup 2026 Qualifiers

Comments

Leave a Comment

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Buy Phones on Credit.

More Deals
Feedback