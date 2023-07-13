ZIMSEC Grade 7 2023 Examinations Timetable Is Out

Social Science 01 will be written on 28 September, Agric, Science & Tech 01 will be written on 29 September.

On Monday, 02 October, candidates will sit for Agric, Science & Tech 02.

On 03 October, candidates wil write Tshivenda 02, Shona 02, Sesotho 02, Kalanga 02, Xichangana 02, Tonga 02, Nambya 02, and Ndebele 02.

The Grade 7 candidates will sit for the Mathematics 02 paper on 04 October and for the Social Science 02 paper on 06 October.

On 09 October, candidates will write the Physical Edu & Arts 01 examination.

EXAMINATION DATE EXAMINATION PERIOD SUBJECT DURATION Thursday 28 September 2023 MORNING SESSION 7050/01 SOCIAL SCIENCE 01 1HR 45MINS Friday 29 September 2023 MORNING SESSION 7030/01 AGRIC,SCIENCE & TECH 01 1HR 45MINS Monday 02 October 2023 MORNING SESSION 7030/02 AGRIC,SCIENCE & TECH 02 1HR 30MINS Tuesday 03 October 2023 MORNING SESSION 7080/02 NAMBYA 02 1HR 45MINS 7070/02 TONGA 02 1HR 45MINS 7060/02 NDEBELE 02 1HR 45MINS 7120/02 SESOTHO 02 1HR 45MINS 7090/02 TSHIVENDA 02 1HR 45MINS 7100/02 XICHANGANA 02 1HR 45MINS 7110/02 KALANGA 02 1HR 45MINS

