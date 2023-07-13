ZIMSEC Grade 7 2023 Examinations Timetable Is Out

ZIMSEC Grade 7 2023 Examinations Timetable Is Out7 minutes ago
The Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) has released the Grade 7 2023 Examinations Timetable.
The examinations are scheduled to begin on Monday 25 September 2023, with English 01, followed by Mathematics 01 on 26 September.
On Wednesday, 27 September, the candidates will sit for languages, that is Tshivenda 01, Shona 01, Sesotho 01, Kalanga 01, Xichangana 01, Tonga 01, Nambya 01, and Ndebele 01.
Social Science 01 will be written on 28 September, Agric, Science & Tech 01 will be written on 29 September.
On Monday, 02 October, candidates will sit for Agric, Science & Tech 02.
On 03 October, candidates wil write Tshivenda 02, Shona 02, Sesotho 02, Kalanga 02, Xichangana 02, Tonga 02, Nambya 02, and Ndebele 02.
The Grade 7 candidates will sit for the Mathematics 02 paper on 04 October and for the Social Science 02 paper on 06 October.
On 09 October, candidates will write the Physical Edu & Arts 01 examination.
|EXAMINATION DATE
|EXAMINATION PERIOD
|SUBJECT
|DURATION
|Thursday 28 September 2023
|MORNING SESSION
|7050/01 SOCIAL SCIENCE 01
|1HR 45MINS
|Friday 29 September 2023
|MORNING SESSION
|7030/01 AGRIC,SCIENCE & TECH 01
|1HR 45MINS
|Monday 02 October 2023
|MORNING SESSION
|7030/02 AGRIC,SCIENCE & TECH 02
|1HR 30MINS
|Tuesday 03 October 2023
|MORNING SESSION
|7080/02 NAMBYA 02
|1HR 45MINS
|7070/02 TONGA 02
|1HR 45MINS
|7060/02 NDEBELE 02
|1HR 45MINS
|7120/02 SESOTHO 02
|1HR 45MINS
|7090/02 TSHIVENDA 02
|1HR 45MINS
|7100/02 XICHANGANA 02
|1HR 45MINS
|7110/02 KALANGA 02
|1HR 45MINS
More: Pindula News