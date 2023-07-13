ZIMSEC Scouts For O' & A' Level Examinations Markers

5 minutes ago

The Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) has called for applications from secondary school teachers for training as markers ahead of this year’s training course for marking Ordinary and Advanced Level examinations.

ZIMSEC said applicants must be certified graduates including those in the process of acquiring Grad. C. E. Holders of Diplomas with secondary teaching experience of at least five years in the subject being applied for will also be considered.

In their application, the applicants are required to attach copies of academic transcripts and certificates since applications without these documents will not be entertained.

