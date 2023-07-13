ZIMSEC Scouts For O' & A' Level Examinations Markers

ZIMSEC Scouts For O' & A' Level Examinations Markers5 minutes ago
The Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) has called for applications from secondary school teachers for training as markers ahead of this year’s training course for marking Ordinary and Advanced Level examinations.
ZIMSEC said applicants must be certified graduates including those in the process of acquiring Grad. C. E. Holders of Diplomas with secondary teaching experience of at least five years in the subject being applied for will also be considered.
In their application, the applicants are required to attach copies of academic transcripts and certificates since applications without these documents will not be entertained.
Completed forms, certified copies of academic transcripts and certificates must be submitted to any regional ZIMRA offices by 24 July 2023.
ZIMSEC spokesperson Nicolette Dlamini said the exercise is not new but standard procedure. She said:
As the examinations council, we always do these courses annually and it doesn’t matter whether one has been a marker for five or so many years, they have to apply and attend this course.
After training the potential markers will then sit for an examination where a pool of markers will be created, it’s a standard procedure really, not anything new.
There are 23 O-Level and 8 A-Level examinable subjects that are being learned in Zimbabwean schools.
More: Pindula News