African Super League To Start In October 2023

The inaugural African Super League, which has had its name changed to African Football League (AFL), will start on 20 October this year.
The Confederation of African Football (CAF) confirmed the development at its general assembly in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, on Thursday, 13 July.
TimesLIVE on Thursday reported that CAF president Patrice Motsepe announced that the AFL will kick off with eight teams this year and be expanded to 24 teams in coming years.
CAF, however, did not name the eight top-ranked African club teams that will participate in the inaugural African Football League.
The competition will run alongside the CAF Champions League and CAF Confederation Cup in the 2023-24 season.
Addressing the CAF Congress, FIFA president Gianni Infantino, who is the main proponent of this competition, said:
The Super League will have eight teams that will be followed in the future with a bigger version.
CAF also decided to scrap the preliminary rounds in the Champions League and Confederation Cup. Said Motsepe:
We have to make watching football by our citizens irresistible. It has to be irresistibly appealing to fans and it starts in our countries.
Speculation is rife that South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns, Petro Atletico (Angola), TP Mazembe (Democratic Republic of Congo), Al Ahly (Egypt), Horoya (Guinea), Wydad Casablanca (Morocco), Simba SC (Tanzania) and Esperance (Tunisia) will be the teams chosen to play in the AFL.
