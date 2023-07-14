African Super League To Start In October 2023

5 minutes ago

The inaugural African Super League, which has had its name changed to African Football League (AFL), will start on 20 October this year.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) confirmed the development at its general assembly in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, on Thursday, 13 July.

TimesLIVE on Thursday reported that CAF president Patrice Motsepe announced that the AFL will kick off with eight teams this year and be expanded to 24 teams in coming years.

