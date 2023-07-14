By-election For Gutu West Constituency

By-election For Gutu West Constituency3 minutes ago
Voters in Gutu West will not be able to cast their votes on 23 August 2023 following the death of one of the candidates.
Independent candidate Christopher Mutonhori Rwodzi (53) for Gutu West died in a car accident a few days after successfully filing his nomination papers.
The other candidates for the constituency are CCC’s Ephraim Murudu and incumbent MP and ZANU PF national youth league deputy secretary John Paradza.
Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) Masvingo Provincial Elections Officer Zex Pudurai told The Mirror that under Section 50 of the Electoral Act, should a candidate die, the nomination process is declared void.
Pudurai explained that according to the Act, if a nomination officer is satisfied that a nominated candidate for election in that constituency dies, the election proceedings will be stopped and the Chief Elections Officer notified forthwith.
The President is expected to announce a date for the by-election soon after the general election and new aspiring candidates can also file their nomination papers.
Those who had already filed their nomination papers do not need to file new applications.
More: Pindula News