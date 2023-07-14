By-election For Gutu West Constituency

3 minutes ago

Voters in Gutu West will not be able to cast their votes on 23 August 2023 following the death of one of the candidates.

Independent candidate Christopher Mutonhori Rwodzi (53) for Gutu West died in a car accident a few days after successfully filing his nomination papers.

The other candidates for the constituency are CCC’s Ephraim Murudu and incumbent MP and ZANU PF national youth league deputy secretary John Paradza.

