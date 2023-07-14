Civil Servants' July Salaries Delayed

In a letter dated 13 July 2023, Finance and Economic Development Secretary George Guvamatanga advised the Chairman of Service Commissions Vincent Hungwe to shift civil servants’ pay dates. He wrote:

As you may be aware, Government and Workers met on the 7th of July 2023, as part of the ongoing negotiations to improve the remuneration of public servants and pensions. Taking account of the agreement by workers to the tabled proposal signed on the 11th of July 2023 and the Cabinet directive of the same day, that the processing of the offer be implemented, Treasury proposes to shift pay dates to allow the payroll to be rerun…

Guvamatanga said the pay dates should be moved as follows: Army & Air Force of Zimbabwe, from 14 July to 18 July; Health, ZRP, and ZPC also from 14 July to 18 July.

The pay date for public workers in the education sector has been moved from 17 July to 21 July.

However, for the Rest of Service and Independent Commissions, as well as Pensions and Grant Aided Institutions, the pay dates are unchanged, that is, 21 July and 25 July respectively.

Guvamatanga advised Hungwe to communicate the new pay dates to members of the civil service.

More: Pindula News

