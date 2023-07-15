2023 Elections: Malema Says South Africa Needs A Stable, Functional Zimbabwe

Malema accused the ruling ZANU PF party of displaying signs of panic and fear by banning Kasukuwere and blocking CCC rallies. He believes that these actions are an attempt to prevent fair competition in the election. Malema has emphasised the importance of allowing all candidates to participate in the election without hindrances to ensure a fair and democratic process.

Malema also criticized the governing ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula for labelling Chamisa as an American puppet and stated that Mbalula has no authority to lecture anyone on puppetry politics. He called on Mbalula to provide evidence to back his claims.

Malema emphasized the importance of the upcoming elections for Zimbabwe and South Africa’s regional stability and economic prosperity. He stated that a stable Zimbabwe is essential to address the issue of immigration and stop xenophobia against Zimbabweans in South Africa.

Malema also noted that South Africa has suffered due to Zimbabwe’s collapse, which he attributed to a tragic failure of leadership, governance, policy bungling, and corruption. He called for Zimbabwe to have stable leadership to address these issues and promote regional stability. Hundreds of thousands of Zimbabweans migrated to South Africa due to the collapse of the Zimbabwean economy, resulting in a significant demographic shift. This has had implications for both countries, including a brain drain in Zimbabwe and an influx of labour in South Africa, as well as social tensions and political debates.

