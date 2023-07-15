Armed Robbers Attack Roman Catholic Church, Hold Priests Hostage, Steal Money

Four armed robbers attacked us at around 2am this morning. They used the back door to enter. They handcuffed me and a student priest who is also resident here. They stole an Isuzu vehicle, Samsung cell phone, a cash box containing US$1,200 and R2,500, a wallet with my (driver’s) licence and cash amounting to US$120. As soon as they left, we went to the police to report. They were carrying machetes and axes, among other metal weapons. Fortunately, we sustained minor injuries.

Acting Bulawayo provincial spokesperson Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele confirmed the incidents and explained that the robbers were armed with a machete, iron bar, and a kitchen knife. Msebele also advised churches to protect their premises and avoid keeping large sums of money within their properties. Msebele said during the attack, a female resident at House of Liberty Christian Church was accosted by three armed robbers in the church’s residence at around 1:30 am. She said:

They assaulted her with a fist on the face, threatening to kill her and went on to demand cash from her. The accused persons force-marched the complainant into her bedroom and ransacked the house.

This attack is the latest in a series of similar robberies on Roman Catholic churches and schools in Bulawayo, with 20 incidents recorded in the last 12 months.

In January this year, a safe containing US$15,000 was reportedly stolen from a Roman Catholic Church priest’s bedroom on the church premises. The priest-in-charge of Our Lady of Lourdes Parish in Kumalo, Bulawayo, Father Aurelio Ayala (36), filed a police report after discovering the missing money on January 28. The police picked up Father Ayala’s assistant, Fr Edwards, to assist with investigations. Father Ayala confirmed the incident and stated that Fr Edwards was questioned by the police in connection with the theft and later released.

