Floyd Mayweather: We Need To Vote Mnangagwa Back In He's For The People

5 minutes ago

American former heavyweight boxing champion, Floyd Mayweather Jnr, has endorsed President Emmerson Mnangagwa for the 2023 presidential election during his visit to Zimbabwe.

Mayweather arrived in Harare on July 13, 2023, and made the remarks after meeting Mnangagwa at the State House. The visit, dubbed “The Motherland Tour,” was at the invitation of businessman and ZANU PF aspiring candidate for Mabvuku constituency, Pedzisayi “Scott” Sakupwanya. Mayweather’s private jet landed at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport on Thursday morning.

Speaking after meeting Mnangagwa at State House on Friday, Mayweather said Zimbabweans must re-elect Mnangagwa on 23 August saying “he is for the people.” Watch the video below for more:

