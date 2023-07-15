Lawyer Frees Client By Arguing Marijuana Plants Not Sufficient Evidence

5 minutes ago

Kudakwashe Jarasi, a farmer from Macheke, has been acquitted of charges relating to the cultivation of 88 marijuana plants. During the trial at the Marondera Magistrates Court, police presented the plants as evidence against Jarasi, as well as his neighbour, Surprise Chitate, who pleaded guilty and was sentenced to two years in prison. However, Jarasi’s lawyer argued that the plants could be potatoes or lantana camara plants, and there was no forensic evidence to prove they were marijuana. The argument was successful, and Jarasi was acquitted of all charges. Mazanhi said:

Your worship, these plants are not dagga or marijuana, they could be potatoes or lantana camara plants. There is no forensic evidence from the police officers that these plants are, indeed, that of marijuana.

The argument was successful, and Jarasi was acquitted of all charges by Magistrate Esther Mabika. Speaking outside the court after the judgment, Mazanhi said:

Feedback