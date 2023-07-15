Nine People Arrested For Illegal Gold Mining At NUST Campus

The arrest led to the recovery of 85 kilogrammes of gold ore, a generator, two picks, a hammer, two water pumps, two shovels, an axe and a machete.

The issue of invasion of properties by gold panners is not new in Zimbabwe. The NUST incident comes in the wake of a related incident that occurred in May, where a family from Kwekwe narrowly escaped death after part of their house collapsed into an underground mining tunnel beneath their home. The Rusike family had been unknowingly living on top of a huge mining tunnel for years until they detected some noises due to mining activities underground and vacated the house. Part of the house then collapsed into the tunnel after the family had moved out.

In March, at least seven learners at Globe and Phoenix Primary School in Kwekwe’s Central Business District, Midlands Province, were injured after a classroom block collapsed into a mine shaft. The school had previously decommissioned some of its classroom blocks due to illegal gold panners randomly digging within its premises.

Kwekwe, a city in Midlands Province, Zimbabwe, has many artisanal and small-scale miners who engage in gold panning, leading to such incidents of illegal mining.

