Africa Has Banned Trade In Second-hand Clothes Across The Continent

He added that the move would significantly protect the African textile industry and promote investment.

According to Zimbabwe Textile Manufacturers’ Association chairperson, Mr. Admire Masenda, the protocol banning trade in second-hand clothes would revive the textile industry across the continent. Mr. Masenda stated that second-hand clothes have adversely affected the industry, and reviving it would create better job opportunities for citizens who can, in turn, buy new clothes. He cited a study that shows the UK alone dumps about 14 million tonnes of clothes in Africa per year, leading to a loss of approximately 200,000 jobs across the continent.

In 2015, Zimbabwe banned the importation of second-hand clothes to protect the local textile industry and promote value addition. However, due to an outcry from vendors’ associations, restrictions were later eased. While the ban has been supported by the industry, informal vendors argue that it would hurt their livelihoods.

Approximately 95% of textiles in Zimbabwe are imported, and the country exports around 85% of cotton lint due to a lack of local investments. Zimbabwe, as a cotton producer, used to have a thriving textile industry but now faces competition from imports and a lack of investment. Traders typically source second-hand clothes from neighbouring countries, sometimes through smuggling.

The East African Community has encouraged member states to buy clothes and shoes made in the region to boost local industries, with Rwanda being the only country to implement the plan through high import taxes.

Tags

Leave a Comment