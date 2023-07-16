Buy Zimbabwe Raises Alarm Over Unfortified Foreign Sugar Brands

3 minutes ago

Buy Zimbabwe, an organization that promotes locally produced goods and services, has raised concerns over seven foreign sugar brands that are being sold in local retail shops without being fortified, which is against the law.

Unfortified sugar is sugar that does not have added nutrients, such as vitamins and minerals, that are required by law in some countries to improve the nutritional value of the product. In Zimbabwe, sugar sold in local shops is required by law to be fortified with nutrients approved by the Ministry of Health and Child Care.

Buy Zimbabwe general manager Mr Alois Burutsa said that the unfortified sugar poses a public health risk and is in contravention of Statutory Instrument (SI) 120 of 2016, which requires sugar sold in local shops to be fortified with nutrients approved by the Ministry of Health and Child Care. The products have undergone compliance tests and have been found to lack the requisite nutrients, and some also do not meet labelling requirements. Burutsa said:

