Court Reserves Judgment On Valerio's Appeal Against Rejection Of Her Presidential Candidature

21 minutes ago

The Electoral Court Division of the High Court in Harare has reserved judgment on an appeal made by Elisabeth Valerio, the leader of the United Zimbabwe Alliance (UZA).

Valerio is challenging the rejection of her presidential nomination papers. Despite submitting proof of payment for the nomination fee, the Nomination Court rejected her nomination to run for the presidency. Valerio stated that her party is waiting for the court’s decision and she remains optimistic that justice and fairness will prevail. She said: