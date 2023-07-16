More Details Emerge On E-Creator Formation Amidst US$1 Million Ponzi Scheme Loss

3 minutes ago

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) on Friday confirmed the arrest of Trymore Tapfumanei, one of the directors of E-Creator, a Ponzi scheme that resulted in many Zimbabweans losing a total of US$1 million. Police stated that Tapfumanei was arrested for fraud involving the E-Creator and that he is one of the directors of E-Creator.

Police arrested Zhao Jiaotong, the E-Creator Kingpin, on July 13, 2023. Zhao Jiaotong appeared before Harare magistrate Mrs Marehwanazvo Gofa on Friday and was remanded in custody until Monday for his bail application.

What transpired?

According to the court, in January of this year, Zhao conceived a plan for an online investment Ponzi scheme called E-Creator. In February, he, along with Trymore Tapfumaneyi, Justin Kuchekenya, Bily Thomas Syedou, Abraham Mutambu, and others who are still at large, registered the company with the Zimbabwean Registrar of Companies under the name E-Creator Electronic Commence Private Limited. The company was launched as an online e-commerce operator, and between February and July, Zhao misrepresented to unsuspecting people that they would enjoy huge monthly profits if they invested with the company.

Feedback