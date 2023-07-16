PICTURES: Chamisa Formerly Launches CCC Election Campaign

6 minutes ago

Nelson Chamisa launched the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party’s election campaign in Mkoba, Gweru on Sunday, July 16, 2023, ahead of the August 23 polls. The police had previously blocked the party from launching the campaign in Bindura on two separate occasions.

During the event, Chamisa addressed party supporters at Mkoba Stadium and promised to provide title deeds to all resettled farmers. He pledged to tackle corruption and prioritize the economy.

