PICTURES: Chamisa Formerly Launches CCC Election Campaign

PICTURES: Chamisa Formerly Launches CCC Election Campaign6 minutes ago
Nelson Chamisa launched the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party’s election campaign in Mkoba, Gweru on Sunday, July 16, 2023, ahead of the August 23 polls. The police had previously blocked the party from launching the campaign in Bindura on two separate occasions.
During the event, Chamisa addressed party supporters at Mkoba Stadium and promised to provide title deeds to all resettled farmers. He pledged to tackle corruption and prioritize the economy.
In response to the event, Thabani Mpofu, a prominent lawyer, called on members of the public to provide financial assistance to the CCC so that it can meet all of its financial obligations. Mpofu praised Chamisa’s popularity and urged people to support him in realizing Zimbabweans’ dreams and aspirations by providing assistance with polling agents. He said:
This one (Nelson Chamisa) is hugely popular. This one is winning big. This one needs your technical and financial support In order for him to help Zimbabweans realize their dreams and aspirations, he needs assistance with polling agents. Please do what you can. It will be good enough. I promise.
Chamisa will contest against ten other candidates, including the incumbent President Emmerson Mnangagwa, former party mate Senator Douglas Mwonzora, former cabinet minister Saviour Kasukuwere, law professor Lovemore Madhuku, Joseph Makamba Busha, Tapiwa Chikohora Trust, Blessing Kasiyamhuru, and Gwinyai Henry Muzorewa.