Retailers Reduce Prices As The Zimbabwe Dollar Strengthens - Survey

5 minutes ago

According to a survey conducted by the Consumer Protection Commission (CPC), some retail outlets have started reducing prices of basic commodities by up to 5 percent in response to the continued strengthening of the Zimbabwe dollar.

The CPC has been monitoring price movements in retail shops to gauge the market’s response to the local currency’s firming. Earlier, the consumer watchdog established the “base price” of a basket of key basic commodities to determine whether retailers would adjust their prices in line with exchange rate movements.

Despite the local unit making substantial gains on both the official and black markets over the last month, most retailers had maintained the same prices, a practice officials believe is a form of price manipulation.

Feedback