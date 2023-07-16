Zanu-PF Candidate Dies Weeks Before Election

In a statement yesterday, Mr Utoile Silaigwana ZEC Chief Elections Officer said following the death of a candidate, the affected party must then nominate another to replace the deceased. He said:

It is hereby notified in terms of Section 127 of the Electoral Act (Chapter 2:13) that, Mtangi Muyambo a candidate for the Zanu-PF party in Ward 14 of Vungu Rural District Council died before the commencement of polls on the 23rd of August 2023. Accordingly, proceedings in respect of the election for Ward 14 of Vungu Rural District Council are terminated. A nomination court calling for fresh nominations of candidates for election to the said ward shall sit on a date to be advised by the Commission.

According to Zimbabwe’s Electoral Act, if a presidential candidate dies before the day of the election, only the presidential election would be stopped, and the other elections would proceed as planned. In such a case, a new nomination court must be established within 14 days of the candidate’s death, and the election must be held within 30 and 63 days after the nomination court meets.

If a constituency candidate dies after nomination and before the close of polling, all proceedings to fill the seat for the constituency will be stopped. The constituency will elect a candidate after the general election using the same process used for a by-election.

If a party-list candidate dies before ZEC announces the results of the party-list election, ZEC must fill the vacancy with the next person on the party list or invite the political party entitled to fill the seat to make a fresh nomination.

If an urban or rural district council candidate dies after nomination and before the close of polling, all proceedings in the election to fill the seat for the ward concerned will be stopped. The ward will elect a candidate after the general election using the same process used for a by-election.

The Electoral Act also allows for candidates to withdraw from the election. The rules for withdrawal differ for presidential candidates, National Assembly constituency candidates and local authority candidates, and party-list candidates.

