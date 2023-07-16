ZANU PF Member Withdraws Independent Candidacy Citing Personal Reasons

Attached is a copy of the withdrawal letter submitted to the provincial elections officer, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, Mashonaland East Province.

Mupukuta had submitted nomination papers in terms of Section 46 of the Electoral Act to stand as an Independent Candidate in the Maramba-Pfungwe constituency but withdrew his candidature effective 11 July 2023.

Mupukuta’s letter stated that he was withdrawing his candidature for personal reasons, considering Section 49 of the Electoral Act which entitles him to withdraw his nomination at any time before elections. Read the letter:

Following the Proclamation by His Excellency, President E.D. Mnangagwa, I. Mupukuta Ndinyarei (47-095781Q47) submitted my nomination forms in terms of Section 46 of the Electoral Act of Zimbabwe to the Maramba Pfungwe Constituency Elections Officer at Marondera Mashonaland East Province. Consequently, I was successfully nominated, and my name was published among nominated candidates in the Government Gazette for Maramba Pfungwe Constituency as an Independent. However, for personal reasons, I have decided unequivocally and without any undue influence, to withdraw my candidature for the forthcoming elections. This decision is made considering Section 49 of the Electoral Act which entitles me to withdraw my nomination at any time before elections.

President Mnangagwa had warned Zanu PF members who lost in the primary elections to follow party rules and not deploy themselves as independent candidates. He emphasized that sincere members of the party get deployed and do not deploy themselves. Addressing Zanu PF supporters in Magunje, Mnangagwa said:

No one of you formed Zanu pf party. Remember, you joined an already existing party. If you want to remain a Zanu PF member, follow its rules. Kana ukafunga kuita pidigori, ndiwe unopidikuga muZanu PF. Isu takakuriramo, over 64 years tiri mu Zanu PF asi hatina kumboti Zanu PF ndeyangu. Ndikarota Zanu PF yave yangu ndinopepuka kuti hope dzabvepi mudzimu yoda kundirasha. So, to you all, I say let us unite. If you are a sincere member of the party, you get deployed, you do not deploy yourself.

In Zimbabwe, several politicians from different political parties have contested as independent candidates over the years, either due to disagreements with party leadership or being overlooked. In many instances, this has led to the division of their party’s votes, especially if they are popular candidates.

Tags

Leave a Comment