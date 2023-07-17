Dynamos Supporter Found Dead At Barbourfields Stadium

7 minutes ago

Employees of the City of Bulawayo found the body of a 47-year-old Dynamos supporter at Barbourfields Stadium on Monday almost two days after the Harare-based club’s 2-0 win over Chicken Inn on Saturday.

The man, identified as Gibson Mahachi of Matshobana suburb, was left behind at the Mpilo End, which had been packed with visiting supporters for their Premier League match. A general hand cleaning the stadium discovered the body at around 7 AM and reported it to the police. Bulawayo police said in a statement: