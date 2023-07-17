Dynamos Supporter Found Dead At Barbourfields Stadium

Dynamos Supporter Found Dead At Barbourfields Stadium7 minutes ago
Employees of the City of Bulawayo found the body of a 47-year-old Dynamos supporter at Barbourfields Stadium on Monday almost two days after the Harare-based club’s 2-0 win over Chicken Inn on Saturday.
The man, identified as Gibson Mahachi of Matshobana suburb, was left behind at the Mpilo End, which had been packed with visiting supporters for their Premier League match. A general hand cleaning the stadium discovered the body at around 7 AM and reported it to the police. Bulawayo police said in a statement:
On July 17, at around 7AM, a Bulawayo City Council general hand was doing her cleaning duties at Barbourfields Stadium. When she approached Mpilo End bay she saw a body of the now deceased lying on the steps leading to the terraces. A police report was made.Feedback
Investigations were carried out and it was revealed that the now deceased was one of the fans who were at Barbourfields Stadium during the Dynamos and Chicken Inn match and was drinking some hot stuff (strong distilled liquor) with his friends.
An investigation revealed that the deceased was drinking strong distilled liquor with his friends during the match. The body was taken to Mpilo Hospital mortuary for a postmortem examination.
