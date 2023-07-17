Highlanders Extend Lead With Victory Over Herentals

Highlanders Extend Lead With Victory Over Herentals4 minutes ago
Highlanders, the log leaders of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League, have consolidated their log position with a 1-0 victory over Herentals College in a Match Day 15 clash played at Mandava Stadium on Sunday. Melikhaya Ncube scored the priceless goal for the premiership giants after 28 minutes into the game.
Highlanders, under the guidance of their Brazilian mentor Baltemar Brito, have had a remarkable campaign this season, remaining unbeaten since the beginning of the season.
In another fixture, played at Gibbo on Sunday, Bulawayo Chiefs defeated Triangle 3-0, with Obriel Chirinda scoring a hattrick. Chirinda found the target after 34 and 78 minutes, before completing his hattrick on the stroke of full time.
Meanwhile, Black Rhinos surrendered their slender lead to allow Hwange to level the scores and force a 1-1 draw in a match played at Bata Stadium. Allan Gahadzikwa had put the basement side ahead on the stroke of halftime, but Rhinos conceded a penalty 85 minutes into the game, which Hwange skipper Kelly Shiyandindi successfully converted.
Following the Week 15 round of fixtures, Highlanders now top the log standings with 31 points from 15 matches, having opened a four-point gap from second-placed Ngezi Platinum, who lost their Week 15 fixture on Saturday. Manica Diamonds are third on 26 points, while Dynamos and defending champions FC Platinum are fourth and fifth respectively, both having amassed 25 points.