Highlanders Extend Lead With Victory Over Herentals

Highlanders, the log leaders of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League, have consolidated their log position with a 1-0 victory over Herentals College in a Match Day 15 clash played at Mandava Stadium on Sunday. Melikhaya Ncube scored the priceless goal for the premiership giants after 28 minutes into the game.

Highlanders, under the guidance of their Brazilian mentor Baltemar Brito, have had a remarkable campaign this season, remaining unbeaten since the beginning of the season.

In another fixture, played at Gibbo on Sunday, Bulawayo Chiefs defeated Triangle 3-0, with Obriel Chirinda scoring a hattrick. Chirinda found the target after 34 and 78 minutes, before completing his hattrick on the stroke of full time.

