MSD Forecasts Severe Ground Frost In Some Parts Of Zimbabwe

The report suggests that fluctuations between day and night conditions may affect vulnerable members of society and trigger respiratory-related illnesses in all persons. Ground frost may also affect crops, especially during nights with clear skies in frost-prone areas. Sunny afternoon conditions may affect the body’s perception of the cold towards evening. The dry-vegetative conditions coupled with the wind factor tend to make veldt fires more rampant during this period.

To mitigate against these impacts, vulnerable members of society should be dressed appropriately, especially in the early hours of the morning and warmer afternoons. People should wear a sunhat or carry an umbrella if they need to be outdoors during the day. Farmers should monitor temperature within fowl runs and adjust accordingly to reduce the impacts of cold conditions on the bird population. Additionally, fire guards should be constructed that are at least 9 meters wide and kept free from any vegetative or combustible material. It is also illegal to start veldt fires for any purpose, even for land clearing.

The weather outlook for Wednesday, 19 July 2023, indicates that cloudless skies are expected to bring about cold morning and warm afternoon conditions throughout the country. Some areas are expected to experience morning ground frost, including Gweru, Matopos, Henderson, Mvurwi, and Marondera, which should be severe, as well as Mount Darwin, Rusape, Masvingo, Chipinge, Zaka, West Nicholson, Kezi, Lupane, Wedza, Bulawayo, and Plumtree, where moderate ground frost is anticipated.

