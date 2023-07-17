Opposition In Zimbabwe Vow To Repeal The Patriotic Bill

As soon as CCC is inaugurated as the new government we are going to repeal that Act in totality and all other draconian laws and try to reconstruct our country economically. We have no other term to express our uttermost disgust on this, but only to say that naturally draconian laws have to be disobeyed by everybody because we feel Zimbabweans have been turned into slavery and an extreme one-party State instead of democratisation.

Independent presidential candidate Saviour Kasukuwere’s spokesperson and chief election agent, Jacqueline Sande, emphasised the need for vibrant economic and social systems that provide a cushion to the vulnerable, and vowed to repeal such repressive acts of law. Sande said:

Repressive Acts of law, such as the Patriotic Bill and many others will be repealed.

ZAPU spokesperson, Mso Ndlovu, maintained that patriotism cannot and should never be legislated, and that it is a voluntary act. Ndlovu said:

We didn’t go to war because there was some act compelling us to. We went to war to fight against unjust laws like this one. Zapu’s position is that patriotism cannot, and should never be legislated. It is a voluntary act.

Political analyst, Kudakwashe Munemo, argued that the law would restrict citizens’ fundamental freedoms and rights of association, assembly, and expression, as outlined in the Constitution. Munemo urged the opposition to continue piling pressure on the government to repeal the Act.

The newly enacted Patriotic Act criminalises actions that intentionally damage Zimbabwe’s sovereignty and national interests, as well as participation in meetings aimed at promoting economic sanctions against the country. Critics argue that the Act could lead to human rights violations, particularly in the areas of freedom of expression, peaceful assembly, and association. Penalties for violating the Act include loss of citizenship, the right to vote, and even the death penalty. The Act also grants the government the power to intercept private communications between citizens and foreign officials.

Tags

Leave a Comment