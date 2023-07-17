ZANU PF: Mayweather's Presence Promotes Zimbabwe Across Continents

There is nothing which the sulking and mean spirits of detractors and their feckless Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) can do to arrest the palpable and tangible successes of the President.

Mayweather is a global sports luminary from our cherished African diaspora in the United States. His presence projects Zimbabwe across continents. How can anyone be envious of his visit? Thanks, Scott for this glowing story of sponsorship.

Mutsvangwa said the decay of all urban centres was the bane of the opposition in the past two decades.

Stinking uncollected garbage added to an overspill of burst sewers, rutted and pot-holed streets, unemployed youths and gutted, unpainted and rusted factories are all hallmarks of Chamisa-centric ineptitude. Spare the Mayweather visit from entanglement with the craven incompetency of Chamisa and his CCC goons.

However, political analysts criticised the spending on Mayweather, suggesting that the money could have been better used to build vocational centres and clinics. Political analyst Reuben Tendai Mbofana said:

The arrogance displayed by Zanu PF is not shocking. The rich are protecting themselves and the Zanu PF government doesn’t care. How can you spend a million on an individual?

According to another political analyst, Rejoice Ngwenya, ZANU PF’s defence of the lavish spending on Floyd Mayweather Jnr is disappointing. Ngwenya suggested that instead of spending nearly US$1 million on the former boxing champion, Sakupwanya could have invested in building vocational centres and clinics.

