Zimbabwean De-Mining Expert Highlights High Risk in His Profession

Ahead of South Sudan’s Independence Day celebrations on July 9, 2011, massive explosions rocked a building in the capital, Juba, close to the Celebration Square, the venue of the ceremony. The source of the explosions was a storage bunker used to store military-grade weapons and explosives. He recalled:

I had to clear that bunker next to Celebration Square. I was part of the two-member team that had to clear the shells and the projectiles that had not exploded. We were rushing against the clock as independence would be in a few days.

Tawengwa was part of an EOD team identifying, assessing, and mitigating risks associated with unexploded ordnances using specialised tools and techniques, contracted by the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS). Despite the inherent dangers of the job, he finds it rewarding, citing the example of seeing children playing soccer in a field that was previously avoided due to landmines. Tawengwa’s family is used to his infrequent visits, and even though communications were limited in the early days of his work, he can now do video calls and talk to his family on special occasions.

