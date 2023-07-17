Zimbabwean Man Arrested For Selling Fraudulent Documents In South Africa

The suspect was detained and charged with possession of fraudulent documents, and further investigations are ongoing to uncover all individuals involved in this operation.

He is expected to appear before the Tsakane Magistrate’s Court soon. Further charges under the Immigration Act (Act 13 of 2002) are being pursued, and investigations are ongoing to uncover all individuals involved in this operation.

In a separate case, EMPD police arrested a 45-year-old man in March who was riding a motorbike for ignoring instructions to stop. The man then produced a fake Zimbabwean driving license. The manA case of fraud has been registered, and charges under the Immigration Act may be added. The man was caught after a chase and arrested in the Tembisa area.

