ZIMRA Redirects Cross-border Buses, Imported Cars From Kariba To Chirundu Border Post

The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) has issued a notice stating that cross-border passenger-ferrying buses and imported vehicles from the Far East transiting through Zambia from the Port of Dar es Salaam in Tanzania will no longer be allowed to use the Kariba Border Post as a port of entry. In a statement seen by Pindula News, ZIMRA said the movements will now be required to use Chirundu One-Stop Border Post as the alternative until further notice.

This decision has been made due to high traffic congestion being experienced at Kariba Border Post, which has stretched its current infrastructure beyond its capacity to handle cross-border traffic. The current high traffic volumes have also adversely affected ongoing government projects towards the refurbishment of the Kariba Dam wall structures and the hydro-power plant, both of which are critical national resources given their strategic economic importance. Reads the notice: