Completion Of Bulawayo Students City A Sign Of Economic Growth - Mthuli Ncube

When you see the size of this facility you also see economic growth, you can imagine the jobs that were created and this shows that the construction sector is contributing to overall economic growth.

We have several higher education institutions here in Bulawayo and there has been a high demand for affordable students’ accommodation and I am glad that this gap has been filled by the Bulawayo Students’ City project.

… we are making sure that the students are comfortable and live in a nice environment where they will be able to upgrade their skills and contribute towards skills and uplift the country.

The project was funded by the Infrastructure Development Bank of Zimbabwe, Old Mutual, Zimnat, Motor Industry Pension Fund and others.

