EU Election Observation Mission In Zimbabwe Commences Work

We are here to achieve common goals with the people and the institutions of Zimbabwe.

We will observe and analyse elections, and our tested methodology ensures that there won’t be any interference in the process by our side.

The EU EOM’s mandate is to conduct an independent, impartial and comprehensive analysis of the entire election process, before, on and after the election day. Said Chief Observer Castaldo:

EU observers will also focus on the level playing field for contesting candidates and parties, the electoral administration, the campaign environment, the conduct of traditional and social media, voting, counting and the tabulation of results. We will remain in the country well beyond election day to observe the post-electoral environment.

The EU said that a core team of 11 analysts arrived in Zimbabwe on 8 July 2023 and they will be joined by 46 long-term observers and 44 short-term observers.

On election day the mission will be supplemented across the country by locally recruited short-term observers, drawn from embassies, and a delegation from the European Parliament.

The EU EOM comprises on election day over 150 observers from EU member states as well as Canada, Norway and Switzerland.

