Man Claims He Lost US$10 000 To E-Creator Ponzi Scheme

That was all the money I had; those were my life’s savings which I decided to invest to get better returns and improve my life.

I’m hurting very much, I’m back to zero and I’m down financially. These people really hurt me and all I’m here for is to get my money back.

Another victim of the E-Creator Ponzi scheme who chose not to reveal his name claimed he lost US$10 000.

The 29-year-old appealed to the Government to intervene to ensure that the fraudsters reimburse their victims. He said:

I joined E-Creator on May 25 and, together with my brother, we invested US$10 000 and now we have been scammed. The withdrawal system started failing at the beginning of this month. The directors promised us that it would resume as they had managed to secure a merchant code for withdrawals. They promised that they would be back online on July 8, but the portal was then deleted. We call on the government to intervene and compel these criminals to give us our money. The police have been helpful in this case.

The founder and suspected mastermind of E-Creator, a Chinese national named Zhao Jiaotong, and his two local accomplices, Justin Kuchekenya and Trymore Tapfumaneyi appeared in court on Monday.

Zhao was arrested on 12 July at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport and it is believed he was about to flee to China.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment