National Assembly, Ward Candidates To Get Voters' Roll By 20 July - ZEC

The commission has already issued copies of the national voters’ roll to Presidential candidates at the national Multi-Party Liaison Committee meeting held on July 11, 2023. Candidates for the National Assembly and local authorities are likely to receive their copies on or before July 20, 2023.

Silaigwana said the processing of applications for postal voting, 17 869 in total, was underway after the window for applications closed on 5 July.

Postal voting is only for registered voters who will be unable to vote at their polling stations on election day because they will be on official duty.

The process is open to those who apply not more than 14 days after sitting of the Nomination Court.

Successful applicants will get their voting material and will be required to send their votes in sealed envelopes to the chief elections officer at least 14 days before polling day.

The chief elections officer will then distribute the postal votes to the voters’ respective constituencies within seven days of the date of the actual poll.

The postal votes are later dispatched to their respective ward centres before polling day.

The envelopes are only opened for counting at the ward centre when the counting of votes cast on polling day commences.

More: Pindula News

