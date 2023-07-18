Peter Ndlovu Pays Courtesy Call At Kasukuwere’s Campaign Headquarters

In 2021, Ndlovu was said to be the interim leader of the All People’s Party (APP) and was reportedly planning to run for the presidency in 2023.

In August 2021, AAP vice president Sebastian Mubvumbi told football website Soccer24 that Ndlovu was set to contest in the upcoming poll even though he had not personally confirmed it. Mubvumbi said:

Get it from me, indeed it’s official Peter Ndlovu will contest in the next general election. This is purely out of conviction and principle. He is the president of the party there are no two ways about it. Let me reiterate that we have to appreciate the unique times we are in due to the COVID-19 pandemic as this has hampered any plans we may have had to hit the ground running as envisaged. A response from Peter Ndlovu will come at a time deemed appropriate as he is currently inundated with other commitments. Rest assured that he is abreast with all that is taking place within the party structures. I brief him every week. In media circles we say you can’t not communicate, the silence is communication. If he wasn’t part of this he would have a long time ago issued a statement distancing himself from APP.

Mubvumbi insisted Ndlovu’s entry into politics was not motivated by a desire for personal gain but is a response to a call from various sectors of the Zimbabwean community who felt he was the right person to usher in the desired dispensation. Added Mubvumbi:

There is a time for everything, we felt this was the right time for him to get in the political ring. The people want a leader that they can handhold not what we have witnessed over the years where a leader is dictatorial. In other words, Ndlovu is a symbol of a people’s leadership.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment