Govt's Response To Mozambique Militia Report | Full Statement

Nothing in Section 61 of our hallowed Constitution protects or condones the publishing of such reckless, politically motivated falsehoods.

We thus hope and expect that the Zimbabwe Media Commission, ZMC, takes a clear and bold position against this flagrant abuse of media freedoms whose impact on national security, and on inter-state relations, are dire and injurious respectively.

That the article repeatedly and self-consciously used the adverb “reportedly”, clearly shows deliberate, gratuitous malice, and a conscious decision to proceed to publish falsehoods regardless, as if to wilfully spite the rules of the craft.

So, too, does the tabloid paper’s decision to proceed on the basis of some spurious video clip anonymously placed and circulated on social media.

The intentions of the video are clear, namely to stir hostilities and to harm harmonious relations between communities on either side of our common border with the sister Republic of Mozambique.

Zanu PF, itself the Party of Liberation campaigning on a solid record of countrywide delivery, need not do anything to violate Zimbabwe’s territorial integrity, including enlisting the support of security arms of a foreign country for its election campaign whose momentum and success on the ground is self-evident.

Government thus demands an immediate public apology from AMH, and an unconditional retraction of this offensive article by the newspaper concerned.

Further, Government expects the apology and retraction to have the same prominence as the offending article.

Failure to publicly apologise, and to retract as demanded and on terms outlined above, automatically invites the injured parties, who include Government, to pursue and seek redress through legal options which are available to them.

As Government voices its protest against such reckless, fringe journalism, it continues to urge the mainstream media to show the way by upholding tenets of professional journalism in the country, especially now as we go through the last stretch of our election campaign programme which, to date, has been remarkably free, fair and peaceful.

Nothing must be allowed to wreck our hard-won national peace.

