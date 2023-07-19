I'm Tired Of Spousal Abuse, Says Stacey Macheso

Being a woman is really a pain because you’re forced to accept his brother’s shouting at you whilst he is there doing nothing and I, as a woman, I’m tired of it.

Is it my fault that I am a woman, do I really have to suffer all this because I am a woman?

I cry every day, every time I look at my child, and ask myself: is she going to be assaulted and insulted as if she’s nothing?

Is she going to be treated with no respect by people and no one being there for her even her husband?

God, why?

However, later that day, Stacey deleted her earlier post and wrote that her marriage was all bliss.

She claimed she was just worried about other people’s marriages after some of her followers inundated her inbox with messages of sympathy. Wrote Stacey:

Hi everyone, I’m sorry for this but I didn’t mean I’m being abused, ndataura sekumirira vakadzi, I have family and friends who face these issues vanouya ku DM kwangu saying they are being abused. I love my husband, we fight here and there but it doesn’t mean that I am being abused.

Spousal abuse is the most common form of gender-based violence (GBV) in Zimbabwe with women being the main victims.

More: Pindula News

