Met Department Forecasts Light Rain, Strong And Chilling Winds

6 minutes ago

Daytime temperatures are expected to drop on Thursday and Friday as cloudy, windy, and cold conditions drift into the country through the south-eastern border, the Meteorological Services Department (MSD) said on Wednesday afternoon.

Very cold, windy, and cloudy conditions are forecasted for Masvingo, Matabeleland South, Bulawayo Metropolitan, Midlands, Manicaland, Harare Metropolitan, southern areas of Mashonaland East and Matabeleland North provinces, with minimum temperatures plummeting to as low as 3 degrees celsius in places.

Light rain and drizzle, strong and chilling winds as well as ground frost are also expected in isolated areas mostly on Thursday, according to the Met Department. The MSD said:

Feedback