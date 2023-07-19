Met Department Forecasts Light Rain, Strong And Chilling Winds

Met Department Forecasts Light Rain, Strong And Chilling Winds6 minutes ago
Daytime temperatures are expected to drop on Thursday and Friday as cloudy, windy, and cold conditions drift into the country through the south-eastern border, the Meteorological Services Department (MSD) said on Wednesday afternoon.
Very cold, windy, and cloudy conditions are forecasted for Masvingo, Matabeleland South, Bulawayo Metropolitan, Midlands, Manicaland, Harare Metropolitan, southern areas of Mashonaland East and Matabeleland North provinces, with minimum temperatures plummeting to as low as 3 degrees celsius in places.
Light rain and drizzle, strong and chilling winds as well as ground frost are also expected in isolated areas mostly on Thursday, according to the Met Department. The MSD said:
Advection of very cold and relatively moist into Zimbabwe from the southeast coast of Southern Africa should cause a decline in daytime temperatures in the southern and eastern parts of the country. [NB: winds from the southern regions of the Indian Ocean are relatively cooler since they emanate from areas near the south pole].
The peak of these winds is on Thursday evening, 20 July, thus the cloudy. windy and drizzly conditions reach their furthest north points during this period overnight and recede by Friday, evening 21 July 2023, giving rise to a warmer weekend.
Meanwhile, the Department of Civil Protection has advised the public to ensure that the elderly, persons with disabilities, young and ill are kept warm.
Farmers have been urged to take protective measures for both plants and livestock during the period.
