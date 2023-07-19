Police Arrest Man (36) Linked Armed Robberies At Churches

The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms the arrest of Benard Mudimba (36) in connection with cases of robbery which occurred between 04th May 2023 and 13th July 2023 at some churches in Bulawayo.

On 13th July 2023 detectives from CID Homicide arrested the suspect at a house in Lobengula Bulawayo after receiving information that linked him to the cases.

The suspect implicated Muthulisi Dimba and Vinicent Mpofu who are still at large.

The suspect is being linked to a case of robbery which occurred on 13th July 2023 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church Bulawayo where the church’s priest was attacked before US$1 220.00 and ZAR 2 500.00 cash, a cellphone and an Isuzu single cab vehicle, registration number AFD 0457, were stolen.

He is also clearing a case of robbery which occurred on 13th July 2023 at Liberty Christian Church where the church’s caretaker was attacked before US$150.00 cash, a pair of shoes, a hair dryer, a generator and amplifier were stolen.