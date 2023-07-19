Putin To Skip BRICS Summit In South Africa After Arrest Warrant

By mutual agreement, President Vladimir Putin of the Russian Federation will not attend the Summit but the Russian Federation will be represented by Foreign Minister, Mr Sergey Lavrov.

Russian media quoted Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov as saying Putin will participate in the conference – an acronym for Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS) by video link.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant for Putin in March for alleged war crimes committed in Ukraine, and South Africa would theoretically be required to arrest him if he were to attend.

South Africa will host the 15th BRICS summit at Sandton Convention Centre, Johannesburg, from 22-24 August 2023.

The group was formed by Brazil, Russia, India and China in 2019 as BRIC. South Africa joined the following year after an invitation from China, expanding the group.

Ethiopia, Iran and Argentina have also applied to join the bloc.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment