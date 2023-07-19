Stanbic Bank Develops WhatsApp Deceased Estate Chatbot

Joshi said the Chatbot will address all pressing and frequently asked questions relating to the deceased’s account. Said Joshi:

The provision of information on this platform aims to provide support to the deceased client’s family members and illustrate a guided flow chart of how they can finalize their deceased loved one’s estate. Additionally, the Chatbot will bring convenience to clients/ deceased client’s relatives at the click of a button on any questions they may have on the Bank’s processes in the handling of deceased estates.

The service is available on WhatsApp number +263 731 360 360 and option 8 on the services provided by the Bank’s Chatbot.

Further options are provided to address any specific questions relating to the handling of a deceased’s account.

She said the move to assist clients to wind up the estates of their deceased loved ones also comes out of Stanbic’s realization that surviving family members often face challenges in collating all the information required by the Bank and by the Master/Assistant Master of the High Court owing to the burden of bereavement and related pressures. Said Joshi:

As a financial services provider the Bank receives deceased estates enquiries and requests for information from the respective executors in the branch network as part of the deceased estate winding-up process.

The Chatbot allows Stanbic Bank to play a vital role in rendering support to the surviving family members of the deceased client by providing information on the Bank’s requirements to facilitate access to funds from the deceased’s client’s account and subsequent closure of the relevant account.

The Chatbot is also part of the Standard Bank Group subsidiary’s quest to promote financial inclusion and improve customer experience.

Some of the common deceased estate challenges include claims that a dependent has not been properly provided for under the Will; a dispute arises with respect to the care of children; beneficiaries feel the Executor’s or Administrator’s fees are too high or not appropriate; a dispute arises over the sale of property or personal assets’ a creditor alleges that a disputed debt is owed to them and that someone refuses to turn over an asset belonging to the estate.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment