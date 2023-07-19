UK Relaxes Visa Rules For Foreign Builders, Roofers, Carpenters

Bricklayers, plasterers and other construction jobs have now been added to the government’s “shortage occupation list”, making it easier for foreign builders to come to Britain.

According to a report by The Guardian, the UK government has relaxed visa restrictions for a number of sectors that face severe worker shortages, and has added bricklayers and masons; roofers, roof tilers and slaters; carpenters and joiners; plasterers and other construction workers to the list.

Fishing jobs have also been added to the list.

The Home Office said that this would “aid the delivery of key national infrastructure and stimulate growth for related industries”.

The report also says those working in a shortage occupation can be paid 80% of the job’s going rate and still get a skilled worker visa, and benefit from a lower application fee.

Applicants need a sponsored job offer from an employer and must meet English language requirements.

In March, the independent migration advisory committee recommended that construction workers be added to the shortage occupation list.

The list already includes care workers, engineers, web designers and laboratory technicians, along with healthcare roles.

This allows employers to recruit staff from abroad on salaries as low as £14,880 for senior care workers and from £15,120 for lab technicians.

More: Pindula News

