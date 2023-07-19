UN Human Rights Commission Condemns Enactment Of Patriotic Act

3 minutes ago

The United Nations High Commission for Human Rights (UNHCHR) has condemned the enactment of the “Patriotic Act” by the Zimbabwean government.

The law criminalizes “wilfully injuring the sovereignty and national interest of Zimbabwe” and prescribes, among other sentences, death on anyone convicted of the crime.

The new law, which is known as the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act, was assented to by President Emmerson Mnangagwa last week.

