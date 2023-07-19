Zimbabwean Embassy In SA Pledges To Repatriate Victims Of Boksburg Gas Leak Disaster

Zimbabwean Embassy In SA Pledges To Repatriate Victims Of Boksburg Gas Leak Disaster6 minutes ago
The Zimbabwean embassy in South Africa has said it would be taking care of the repatriation and burial of the four Zimbabweans who died in the Boksburg gas leak disaster earlier this month.
Two of them were adults, Clairster Ndlovu and Siziwe Dube, while the other two were children, Lenmore Ndlovu (4) and Thembelihle Dube (3).
Seventeen people died at the Angelo Informal Settlement as a result of a nitrogen oxide leak from a gas canister.
It was alleged that illegal miners, also known as Zama Zama in South Africa, were trying to pry open the cylinder.
Many of the people who died were Mozambican and Zimbabwean nationals whose families are struggling to raise money to repatriate the bodies for burial in their home countries.
Eyewitness News quoted Zimbabwe Consular General in Johannesburg, Eria Phiri as saying it is important that the deceased are buried at home. Phiri said:
The government of Zimbabwe is a considerate government. Where we experience such disasters, we always assist our nationals.
Phiri said the embassy has begun preparing the repatriation documents and is expecting to have a funeral by the end of this month.
More: Pindula News