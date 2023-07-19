Zimbabwean Embassy In SA Pledges To Repatriate Victims Of Boksburg Gas Leak Disaster

6 minutes ago

The Zimbabwean embassy in South Africa has said it would be taking care of the repatriation and burial of the four Zimbabweans who died in the Boksburg gas leak disaster earlier this month.

Two of them were adults, Clairster Ndlovu and Siziwe Dube, while the other two were children, Lenmore Ndlovu (4) and Thembelihle Dube (3).

Seventeen people died at the Angelo Informal Settlement as a result of a nitrogen oxide leak from a gas canister.

