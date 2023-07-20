Borrowdale Family Loses Benz, Gun, Cash To Masked Armed Robbers

The complainant arrived home from a church function with his wife and their two minor children at around 11.30 PM driving a silver Mercedes Benz E280 registration number AEW 3882.

As they were entering the house, they were confronted by five men armed with unidentified pistols wearing face masks.

They forced the complainant and his family into the house and demanded cash from him.

The complainant took out an envelope from his pockets containing US$1 000 and handed it to them.

They demanded his firearm and also took a Dell laptop from the bedroom and tied the couple with shoelaces.

They drove away in his vehicle with a 5kg gas tank, gas heater and marriage certificate book.