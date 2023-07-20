Jordan Zemura "Looking Forward" To Playing For Warriors Again

You know a football career is very short. I was thinking what if the suspension goes on for five or so years? My mind was spinning.

I really want to represent my country and defend the badge so it was a very painful experience knowing you could have gotten the chance to play for your country but you couldn’t.

It is something that affected not only me but hundreds of other players. I love my country first and foremost.

And to be unable to represent them was the most painful thing that I have had to endure in my short football career.

Zemura said despite his disappointment over the Warriors’ failure to participate in the qualifiers for the African Cup of Nations to be held in Cote d’Ivoire next year due to the FIFA suspension, he was excited that the ban has been lifted. He said:

The feeling is immense. It’s great to know that I will be able to return home and represent Zimbabwe again. It’s a shame we had to miss out on the African Cup of Nations qualifiers due to the suspension. It feels great to know that we will be able to play international football again. It is a great feeling to be able to defend the flag. That is the greatest feeling a footballer can have. I am really looking forward to seeing the staff and my international teammates again. The group of players have a lot of quality and I am sure they are all ready to compete and perform for the badge.

The former AFC Bournemouth player is set to make history as the first Zimbabwean player to play in the Italian top flight.

