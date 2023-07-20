Lawyers Want Case Against Bulawayo CCC Candidate MPs Thrown Out

4 minutes ago

Lawyers representing CCC candidate MPs in a case where twelve Bulawayo registered voters seek their disqualification from participating in the August elections want the case thrown out.

The lawyers argued that the applicants have no evidence to support their claims and are relying on hearsay.

CITE reported that Bulawayo High Court judge Justice Bongani Ndlovu is presiding over the hearing which commenced on Wednesday and is set to continue this Thursday.

