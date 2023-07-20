Lawyers Want Case Against Bulawayo CCC Candidate MPs Thrown Out

Lawyers Want Case Against Bulawayo CCC Candidate MPs Thrown Out4 minutes ago
Lawyers representing CCC candidate MPs in a case where twelve Bulawayo registered voters seek their disqualification from participating in the August elections want the case thrown out.
The lawyers argued that the applicants have no evidence to support their claims and are relying on hearsay.
CITE reported that Bulawayo High Court judge Justice Bongani Ndlovu is presiding over the hearing which commenced on Wednesday and is set to continue this Thursday.
12 registered voters filed urgent chamber applications at the High Court, claiming the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) accepted candidate nomination papers from opposition candidates after the 4 PM deadline.
The candidates are from parties including CCC, ZAPU, Free Zim Congress and the Zimbabwe African National Congress (ZANC).
The applicants want the courts to prevent the candidates from running in the elections and cite ZEC and different opposition party candidates as respondents.
The CCC candidates were being represented by Advocate Thabani Mpofu and Professor Welshman Ncube while ZEC is being represented by lawyer Tawanda Kanengoni. Advocate Thembinkosi Magwaliba represented the 12 applicants.
